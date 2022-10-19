Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyphthalamide Resin market is segmented by Material and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphthalamide Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Material and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Material
Unfilled PPA
Glass Fiber Filled PPA
Carbon Fiber Filled PPA
Mineral Filled PPA
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electronic
Machinery and Applications
Personal Care
Others
By Company
Evonik
DSM
Akro Plastics
Arkema
Solvay
EMS-Chemie
DowDuPont
BASF
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyphthalamide Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Material
1.2.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size by Material, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Unfilled PPA
1.2.3 Glass Fiber Filled PPA
1.2.4 Carbon Fiber Filled PPA
1.2.5 Mineral Filled PPA
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Machinery and Applications
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Production
2.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pol
