Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polystyrene
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Packaging
Others
By Company
ACH Foam Technologies
Flint Hills Resources
StyroChem
NOVA Chemicals
AlpekB. de C.V.
Sunpor Kunststoff
Synbra Holding bv
Total
Brodr. Sunde
Trinseo
DowDuPont
Kumho Petrochemical
SABIC
Kaneka Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polystyrene
1.2.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production
2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
