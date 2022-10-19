Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A wheelchair is a chair with wheels. The device comes in variations allowing either manual propulsion by the seated occupant turning the rear wheels by hand, or electric propulsion by motors. There are often handles behind the seat to allow it to be pushed by another person.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Foldable Wheelchair in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Foldable Wheelchair companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Foldable Wheelchair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foldable Powered Wheelchair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Foldable Wheelchair include Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Drive Medical, Hubang, Merits, EZ Lite Cruiser, JBH Wheelchair and Karma Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Foldable Wheelchair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foldable Powered Wheelchair
Foldable Powered Scooter
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Store
Flagship Store & Specialty Store
Others
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Foldable Wheelchair revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Foldable Wheelchair revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Foldable Wheelchair sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Foldable Wheelchair sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunrise Medical
Invacare Corp
Pride Mobility Products Corp
Drive Medical
Hubang
Merits
EZ Lite Cruiser
JBH Wheelchair
Karma Mobility
KD Smart Chair
Eloflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Foldable Wheelchair Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Foldable Wheelchair Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Foldable Wheelchair Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Foldable Wheelchair Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Foldable Wheelchair Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Foldable Wheelchair Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
