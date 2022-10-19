Global Solid Waste Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Waste Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Waste Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Municipal Solid Waste
Industrial Solid Waste
Segment by Application
Collection Services
Landfills
Recycling
Waste to Energy Incineration
Composting and Anaerobic Digestion
Others
By Company
Biffa Group
Green Conversion Systems
Amec Foster Wheeler
Xcel Energy
Recology
Hitachi Zosen
Covanta Holding Corporation
Keppel Seghers
Plasco Conversion Technologies
Wheelabrator Technologies
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Municipal Solid Waste
1.2.3 Industrial Solid Waste
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Collection Services
1.3.3 Landfills
1.3.4 Recycling
1.3.5 Waste to Energy Incineration
1.3.6 Composting and Anaerobic Digestion
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Solid Waste Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Solid Waste Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Solid Waste Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Solid Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Solid Waste Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Solid Waste Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Solid Waste Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Solid Waste Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Solid Waste Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Solid Waste Management Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Solid Waste Management Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
