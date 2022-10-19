Solid Tumor Detection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Tumor Detection in Global, including the following market information:
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solid Tumor Detection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Tumor Detection include Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Tumor Detection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Testing
Non-Conventional Testing
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solid Tumor Detection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solid Tumor Detection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Danaher
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Tumor Detection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Tumor Detection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Tumor Detection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Tumor Detection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Tumor Detection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Tumor Detection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Tumor Detection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Solid Tumor Detection Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Tumor Detection Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Tumor Detection Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Tumor Detection Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
