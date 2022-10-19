Specialty Decor Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Decor Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Specialty Decor Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Decor Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Pulp Fiber Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Decor Paper include KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, SMW, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Kohler and UPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Decor Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood Pulp Fiber Material
Kraft Paper Material
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
531 & Labeling
Building & Construction
Food Service
Business and Communication
Industrial
Printing and Publishing
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Decor Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Decor Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Decor Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Specialty Decor Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KapStone
Glatfelter
International Paper
Domtar
SMW
Georgia-Pacific
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
Kohler
UPM
Oji Group
Mondi
Stora Enso
Sappi
Fedrigoni
Nippon Paper
Onyx Specialty Papers
Wausau Coated Products, Inc.
Verso
Cascades
Delfort
Nine Dragons
Clearwater Paper
BPM
Twin Rivers
Flambeau Rivers
Little Rapids
Neenah Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Decor Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Decor Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Decor Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Decor Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Decor Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Decor Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Decor Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Decor Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Decor Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Decor Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Decor Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Decor Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Decor Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Decor Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Decor Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications