Global Casting Liners Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Casting Liners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Liners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Clear Casting Liners
Matte Casting Liners
Gloss Casting Liners
Texture Casting Liners
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Medical
Others
By Company
Mondi Group
The Griff Network
Saint-Gobain
GC Europe
Jiande Xingming Special Foundry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Casting Liners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Casting Liners Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Clear Casting Liners
1.2.3 Matte Casting Liners
1.2.4 Gloss Casting Liners
1.2.5 Texture Casting Liners
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Casting Liners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Casting Liners Production
2.1 Global Casting Liners Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Casting Liners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Casting Liners Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Casting Liners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Casting Liners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Casting Liners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Casting Liners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Casting Liners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Casting Liners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Casting Liners Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Casting Liners Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sale
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/