Outdoor Lighters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Lighters in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-outdoor-lighters-forecast-2022-2028-23

Global top five Outdoor Lighters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Lighter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Lighters include Zippo, LcFun, SUPRUS, RONXS, SKRFIRE, Extremus, Tesla, SOTO and BIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Lighter

Fuel Lighter

Others

Global Outdoor Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Outdoor Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zippo

LcFun

SUPRUS

RONXS

SKRFIRE

Extremus

Tesla

SOTO

BIC

Exotac

Survival Frog

Lotus Group

Maratac

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-outdoor-lighters-forecast-2022-2028-23

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Lighters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Lighters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Lighters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Lighters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Lighters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Lighters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Lighters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Lighters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Lighters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Lighters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Lighters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Lighters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Lighters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Lighters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Lighters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Lighters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Lighters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-outdoor-lighters-forecast-2022-2028-23

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications