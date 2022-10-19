Luxury Makeup Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Luxury cosmetics comprise of?products manufactured using organic and premium quality ingredients, which are sold at a higher price as compared to their counterpart drugstore products. They are mainly segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup products, and fragrances.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Makeup in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Makeup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Makeup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Makeup companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Makeup market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lipstick Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Makeup include L'Oreal, Est?e Lauder, Gucci, Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Shiseido, Unilever and LVMH Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Makeup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Makeup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Makeup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lipstick
Eyeshadow
Other
Global Luxury Makeup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Makeup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Below 18 Age
18-60 Age
Above 60 Age
Global Luxury Makeup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Makeup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Makeup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Makeup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Makeup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Makeup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Oreal
Est?e Lauder
Gucci
Chanel
Dior
Tom Ford
Shiseido
Unilever
LVMH Group
P&G
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Makeup Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Makeup Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Makeup Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Makeup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Makeup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Makeup Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Makeup Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Makeup Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Makeup Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Makeup Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Makeup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Makeup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Makeup Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Makeup Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Makeup Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Makeup Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Makeup Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lipstick
4.1.3 Eyeshadow
4.1.
