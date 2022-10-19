Hair-Dryer Brushes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair-Dryer Brushes in global, including the following market information:
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Hair-Dryer Brushes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hair-Dryer Brushes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hair-Dryer Brushes include Revlon, Babyliss Pro, Dyson, GHD Rise, HOT TOOLS, BED HEAD, Trademark Beauty and Drybar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hair-Dryer Brushes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Use
Wet Use
Wet and Dry Use
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fine Hair
Thick Hair
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hair-Dryer Brushes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hair-Dryer Brushes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hair-Dryer Brushes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Hair-Dryer Brushes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Revlon
Babyliss Pro
Dyson
GHD Rise
HOT TOOLS
BED HEAD
Trademark Beauty
Drybar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hair-Dryer Brushes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair-Dryer Brushes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair-Dryer Brushes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair-Dryer Brushes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair-Dryer Brushes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair-Dryer Brushes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hair-Dryer Brushes Market Siz
