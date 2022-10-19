Electric Underfloor Heating Cables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heating cables can be adapted for different purposes where there is a need for heating. The heating cable is a special cable that mainly is used to output the heat. It is easy to see in residential and industrial fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Underfloor Heating Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Electric Underfloor Heating Cables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Underfloor Heating Cables market was valued at 1560.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2319.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Conductor Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Underfloor Heating Cables include SST Group, nVent Electric, Warmup, ELEKTRA, Fenix Group, Emerson, Anhui Huanrui, ThermoSoft International Corporation and Danfoss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Underfloor Heating Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Underfloor Heating Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electric Underfloor Heating Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

