E-Frac Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric fracking, or e-frac, is getting a lot of press these days. It?replaces a traditional frac trailer's engine and transmission with an electric motor and electronic controls, which are powered by an electrical source ? usually a gas turbine. One turbine can power eight to 10 trailers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Frac in Global, including the following market information:
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-Frac market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Pumping Unit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-Frac include Liberty Oilfield Services, ProFrac, NOV, Evolution Well Services, Schlumberger, Ideal Electric, Halliburton, NexTier and TOPS Well Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the E-Frac companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-Frac Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-Frac Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-Frac Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-Frac Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-Frac Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-Frac Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-Frac Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-Frac Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-Frac Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-Frac Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Frac Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-Frac Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Frac Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Frac Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Frac Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global E-Frac Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electric Pumping Unit
4.1.3 Tech Command Center (TCC)
4.1.4 Wireline Unit
4.1.5 Ancillary Equipment
