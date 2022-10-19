Buckles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The buckle or clasp is a device used for fastening two loose ends, with one end attached to it and the other held by a catch in a secure but adjustable manner. Often taken for granted, the invention of the buckle was indispensable in securing two ends before the invention of the zipper. The basic buckle frame comes in a variety of shapes and sizes depending on the intended use and fashion of the era. Buckles are as much in use today as they have been in the past: used for much more than just securing ones belt, instead they are one of the most dependable devices in securing a range of items. A plastic buckle is a plastic device consisting of a one-piece plastic molding has a belt insertion hole defined by top and bottom walls facing each other and opposite side walls facing each other. In short, it is attached to one end of a belt or strap and that is used to connect it to the other end.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Buckles in global, including the following market information:
Global Buckles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Buckles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Buckles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Buckles market was valued at 447 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 554.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Side Release Buckles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Buckles include YKK Corporation, ITW Nexus, Nifco Inc., KAM Garment Accessories, Duraflex Group, Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd., American Cord & Webbing, Due Emme and Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Buckles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Buckles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Buckles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Side Release Buckles
Center Push and Cam Buckles
Others
Global Buckles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Buckles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Safety Device
Bags & Luggage
Outdoor Products
Others
Global Buckles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Buckles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Buckles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Buckles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Buckles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Buckles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YKK Corporation
ITW Nexus
Nifco Inc.
KAM Garment Accessories
Duraflex Group
Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd.
American Cord & Webbing
Due Emme
Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co
Directex
Nung Lai Co
John Howard Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Buckles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Buckles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Buckles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Buckles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Buckles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Buckles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Buckles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Buckles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Buckles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Buckles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Buckles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Buckles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Buckles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buckles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buckles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buckles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Buckles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Side Release Buckles
4.1.3 Center Push and Cam Buckles
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Buckles Revenue & Forecasts
