Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Plugging Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment include AGA medicals, The W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Starway Medical Technology Inc., OCCLUTECH GMBH, The Cardia Inc., The Lifetech Scientific Corporation, Heartstitch Inc., PFM medical ag and Lepu Medical Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Plugging Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment

Unconventional Plugging Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGA medicals

The W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Starway Medical Technology Inc.

OCCLUTECH GMBH

The Cardia Inc.

The Lifetech Scientific Corporation

Heartstitch Inc.

PFM medical ag

Lepu Medical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Equipme

