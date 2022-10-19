Elastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In sewing, elastic is a notion which is sold in narrow strips and generally serves to increase the ability of garment to stretch, either to accommodate movement or to make the garment suitable for wearers of many different physical sizes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Elastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Elastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meters)

Global top five Elastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elastic market was valued at 1215.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1580.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Woven Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elastic include Stretchline, Taiwan Paiho, Fulflex, Asheboro Elastics Corp, Rimteks, Spica Group, Hung Hon (4K), Premco Global and SANKEI and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Elastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Elastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Woven

Knitted

Others

Global Elastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Elastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Underwear

Others

Global Elastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Elastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Elastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meters)

Key companies Elastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stretchline

Taiwan Paiho

Fulflex

Asheboro Elastics Corp

Rimteks

Spica Group

Hung Hon (4K)

Premco Global

SANKEI

Amanda Textile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Elastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Elastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Elastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Elastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Woven

4.1.3 Knitted

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Elastic Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Elastic Reve

