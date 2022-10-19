Skirting Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skirting board or skirting is a narrow length of wood which goes along the bottom of a wall in a room and makes a border between the walls and the floor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skirting Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Skirting Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Skirting Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Meters)
Global top five Skirting Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skirting Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MDF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skirting Board include D?llken Profiles GmbH, Parador GmbH, Profilpas, Orac Decor, Osmo Holz und Color, W.Howard, Kerakoll, No?l & Marquet and NORSILK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skirting Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skirting Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)
Global Skirting Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MDF
Hardwood
Softwood
Polymer
Others
Global Skirting Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)
Global Skirting Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Skirting Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)
Global Skirting Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skirting Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skirting Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Skirting Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Meters)
Key companies Skirting Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
D?llken Profiles GmbH
Parador GmbH
Profilpas
Orac Decor
Osmo Holz und Color
W.Howard
Kerakoll
No?l & Marquet
NORSILK
Egger
UWP
Facea
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Skirting Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Skirting Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Skirting Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Skirting Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Skirting Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Skirting Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Skirting Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Skirting Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Skirting Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Skirting Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Skirting Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Skirting Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Skirting Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skirting Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skirting Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skirting Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Skirting Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 MDF
4.1.3 Hardwood
