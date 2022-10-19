Hi-Fi Headphone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High fidelity (often shortened to Hi-Fi) is the high-quality reproduction of sound. It is important to audiophiles and home audio enthusiasts. Ideally, high-fidelity equipment has inaudible noise and distortion, and a flat (neutral, uncolored) frequency response within the human hearing range. Hi-Fi headphones aim to offer people the best possible sound quality experience, providing value for money without compromise. Simply put, HiFi headphones are those headphones that offer high fidelity. This means that a pair of hifi music headphones will allow people to listen to a track the way it was recorded originally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hi-Fi Headphone in global, including the following market information:

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hi-Fi Headphone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hi-Fi Headphone market was valued at 1487.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2427.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Headphone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hi-Fi Headphone include Sennheiser, Beats by Dre, AKG, Audio-technica, Sony, Yamaha, Grado, Shure and Philips, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hi-Fi Headphone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Headphone

Wireless Headphone

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales

Others

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hi-Fi Headphone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hi-Fi Headphone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hi-Fi Headphone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hi-Fi Headphone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sennheiser

Beats by Dre

AKG

Audio-technica

Sony

Yamaha

Grado

Shure

Philips

Beyerdynamic

Bowers & Wilkins

Ultrasone

Pioneer

Audeze

Fostex

HiFiMan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hi-Fi Headphone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hi-Fi Headphone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hi-Fi Headphone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hi-Fi Headphone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hi-Fi Headphone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hi-Fi Headphone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hi-Fi Headphone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hi-Fi Headphone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hi-Fi Headphone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hi-Fi Headphone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wired Headpho

