Utility Lighters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Utility Lighter is a device that produces a flame with a manual ignition system. Its full length is usually 100mm or longer, it can be used to light candles, stoves, carbon or barbecue, camping stoves and more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Lighters in global, including the following market information:
Global Utility Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Utility Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Utility Lighters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utility Lighters market was valued at 372.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utility Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai and Baide International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Utility Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utility Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Utility Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Type
Metal Type
Global Utility Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Utility Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Super and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Global Utility Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Utility Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Utility Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Utility Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Utility Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Utility Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BIC
Tokai
Flamagas
Swedish Match
NingBo Xinhai
Baide International
