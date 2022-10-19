ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ECG Patch and Holter Monitor in global, including the following market information:
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ECG Patch and Holter Monitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tape ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ECG Patch and Holter Monitor include Nissha, Medtronic plc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fu.K.Uda Denshi Co. Ltd. and Osi Systems, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ECG Patch and Holter Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tape ECG Patch and Holter Monitor
Solid State ECG Patch and Holter Monitor
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ECG Patch and Holter Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ECG Patch and Holter Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ECG Patch and Holter Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ECG Patch and Holter Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nissha
Medtronic plc
Hill-Rom Services, Inc.
Irhythm Technologies, Inc.
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare
Fu.K.Uda Denshi Co. Ltd.
Osi Systems, Inc.
Alivecor, Inc.
Cardiac Insight Inc.
Vitalconnect
Lifesignals, Inc.
Nasiff Associates, Inc.
Midmark Corporation
Lief Therapeutics, Inc.
Schiller Ag
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Companies
