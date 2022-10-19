Baby Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Bottles in global, including the following market information:
Global Baby Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Baby Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Baby Bottles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baby Bottles market was valued at 1766.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baby Bottles include Pigeon, Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee, Dr. Brown?s, Goodbaby, NUK, Nuby, Playtex and Nip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Baby Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baby Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Bottles
Plastic Bottles
Silicone Bottles
Global Baby Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
0-6 Months Babies
6-12 Months Babies
12-36 Month Babies
Others
Global Baby Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Baby Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Baby Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Baby Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Baby Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pigeon
Philips Avent
Tommee Tippee
Dr. Brown?s
Goodbaby
NUK
Nuby
Playtex
Nip
Born Free
Medela
Hegen
Comotomo
Thyseed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baby Bottles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baby Bottles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baby Bottles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baby Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baby Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baby Bottles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baby Bottles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baby Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baby Bottles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baby Bottles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baby Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baby Bottles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Bottles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Bottles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Bottles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Baby Bottles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass Bottles
4.1.3 Plastic Bottles
4.1.4 Sili
