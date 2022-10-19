Baby Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Bottles in global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baby Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Baby Bottles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Bottles market was valued at 1766.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Bottles include Pigeon, Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee, Dr. Brown?s, Goodbaby, NUK, Nuby, Playtex and Nip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Baby Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Silicone Bottles

Global Baby Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

0-6 Months Babies

6-12 Months Babies

12-36 Month Babies

Others

Global Baby Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Baby Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baby Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baby Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Baby Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pigeon

Philips Avent

Tommee Tippee

Dr. Brown?s

Goodbaby

NUK

Nuby

Playtex

Nip

Born Free

Medela

Hegen

Comotomo

Thyseed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Baby Bottles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Baby Bottles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Baby Bottles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Baby Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Baby Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Baby Bottles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Baby Bottles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Baby Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Baby Bottles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Baby Bottles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Baby Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Baby Bottles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Bottles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Bottles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Bottles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Baby Bottles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glass Bottles

4.1.3 Plastic Bottles

4.1.4 Sili

