Pickleball Paddle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pickleball paddle is a type of tools that used in the sport of pickleball.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pickleball Paddle in global, including the following market information:
Global Pickleball Paddle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pickleball Paddle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pickleball Paddle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pickleball Paddle market was valued at 152.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 256.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pickleball Paddle include Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now), Paddletek, Selkirk Sport, Pickleball Central, Pro-Lite, Gamma, Engage, Performance One Paddles (POP) and Franklin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pickleball Paddle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pickleball Paddle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer Core
Nomex Core
Aluminum Core
Other
Global Pickleball Paddle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Brand Outlets
Franchised Sports Outlets
E-Commerce
Other
Global Pickleball Paddle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pickleball Paddle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pickleball Paddle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pickleball Paddle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pickleball Paddle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now)
Paddletek
Selkirk Sport
Pickleball Central
Pro-Lite
Gamma
Engage
Performance One Paddles (POP)
Franklin
Head
Manta World Sport
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pickleball Paddle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pickleball Paddle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pickleball Paddle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pickleball Paddle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pickleball Paddle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pickleball Paddle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pickleball Paddle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pickleball Paddle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pickleball Paddle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pickleball Paddle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pickleball Paddle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pickleball Paddle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pickleball Paddle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pickleball Paddle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pickleball Paddle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pickleball Paddle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pickleball Paddle Market Size Markets, 2021 &
