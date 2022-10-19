Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service include DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.Sonic Healthcare, Enzo Biochem, Aurora Diagnostics, Unilabs, KDL Group, BP Healthcare Group, Exagen Diagnostics, Genzyme Corporation and Bioscientia Institut f?r Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory Service
Pharmacogenomics Laboratory Service
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.Sonic Healthcare
Enzo Biochem
Aurora Diagnostics
Unilabs
KDL Group
BP Healthcare Group
Exagen Diagnostics
Genzyme Corporation
Bioscientia Institut f?r Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH
RDL Reference Laboratory
Spectra Laboratories
Gribbles Pathology
Mid America Clinical Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
MNG Labs Laboratory Corporation of America
Lifelabs
Mayo Clinic Laboratories
NeoGenomics
OncoDNA
Pathology, Inc.
ProPhase Labs
Psychemedics Corporation
Quest Diagnostics
Sysmex Inostics
Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Clinical in Vitro Diagno
