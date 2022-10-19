Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment include Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Sesen Bio, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase and Viventia Bio Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment
Intermediate-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment
High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Sesen Bio
CG Oncology
ImmunityBio
Theralase
Viventia Bio Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Ca
