Portable Pressure Washer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Outdoor cleaning equipment can improve the use efficiency under the premise of saving manpower. For house cleaning, automotive cleaning and other Product scenarios, this portable device has great advantages.
Pressure washers make deep cleaning jobs easy. They let the water do the heavy work. A power washer can do heavy cleaning in half the time on all your deep set-in outdoor grime. Power washers use a pump to push the water out at variable pressure. The engines either run on gas or electricity
The scope of Outdoor Cleaning Tools are portable tools.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Pressure Washer in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Pressure Washer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Pressure Washer market was valued at 2752.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3421.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Pressure Washer include Karcher, Nilfisk, Stihl, Briggs&Stratton, BOSCH, TTI, Generac, Annovi Reverberi (AR) and SUMEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Pressure Washer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market, Ingecal, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Segment Percentages, Ingecal, 2021 (%)
Electric Motor
Petrol Engine
Diesel Engine
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Pressure Washer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Pressure Washer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Pressure Washer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Pressure Washer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Karcher
Nilfisk
Stihl
Briggs&Stratton
BOSCH
TTI
Generac
Annovi Reverberi (AR)
SUMEC
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
Shanghai Panda
FNA Group
Lavorwash
Zhejiang Anlu
Himore
Alkota
Jiangmen Zhongtianyizheng
EHRLE
Zhejiang Yili
Taizhou Bounche
Zhejiang Ousen
Sun Joe
Realm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Pressure Washer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market Ingecal
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Pressure Washer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Pressure Washer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Pressure Washer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Pressure Washer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Pressure Washer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Pressure Washer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Pressure Washer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Pressure Washer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Pressure Washer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Pressure Washer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Pressure Washer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Pressure Washer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Pressure Washer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Pressure Washer Companies
4 S
