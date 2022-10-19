Luggage Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luggage Bag in global, including the following market information:

Global Luggage Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luggage Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luggage Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luggage Bag market was valued at 7228.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Luggage Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luggage Bag include Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger and Victorinox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luggage Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luggage Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luggage Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Global Luggage Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luggage Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

Global Luggage Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luggage Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luggage Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luggage Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luggage Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luggage Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsonite

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Olympia

Louis Vuitton

Skyway

Traveler?s Choice

ACE

Diplomat

Eminent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luggage Bag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luggage Bag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luggage Bag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luggage Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luggage Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luggage Bag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luggage Bag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luggage Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luggage Bag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luggage Bag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luggage Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luggage Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luggage Bag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luggage Bag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luggage Bag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luggage Bag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Luggage Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hard Luggage Bags

4.1.3 Soft Luggage Bags

4.2 By Type – Global Lugg

