Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Pathology Slide Scanner in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Pathology Slide Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Pathology Slide Scanner include ZEISS, Leica Biosystems, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche Diagnostics, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Meyer Instruments, OPTIKA, Grundium and OptraSCAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Pathology Slide Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable Scanner
Desktop Scanner
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Research Institutes
Others
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Pathology Slide Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Pathology Slide Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Pathology Slide Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Pathology Slide Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZEISS
Leica Biosystems
Hamamatsu Photonics
Roche Diagnostics
3DHISTECH Ltd.
Meyer Instruments
OPTIKA
Grundium
OptraSCAN
Philips
Visikol
Smart In Media AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Pathology Slide Scanner Players in Global Market
