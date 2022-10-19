Motorcycle Helmet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider's head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider's life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Helmet in global, including the following market information:

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-motorcycle-helmet-forecast-2022-2028-189

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Motorcycle Helmet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motorcycle Helmet market was valued at 22900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Face Helmet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motorcycle Helmet include Shoei, Bell Helmet, Shark, HJC, Arai, JDS, Studds, Schuberth and YOHE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motorcycle Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Off-Road Helmet

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offline

Online

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motorcycle Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motorcycle Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Motorcycle Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Motorcycle Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shoei

Bell Helmet

Shark

HJC

Arai

JDS

Studds

Schuberth

YOHE

Nolan Group

YEMA

AGV

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

JIX helmets

PT. Tarakusuma Indah

OGK Kabuto

LAZER

Chin Tong Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

NZI

Suomy

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-motorcycle-helmet-forecast-2022-2028-189

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorcycle Helmet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motorcycle Helmet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motorcycle Helmet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorcycle Helmet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motorcycle Helmet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Motorcycle Helmet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Motorcycle Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorcycle Helmet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorcycle Helmet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Helmet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorcycle Helmet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Helmet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-motorcycle-helmet-forecast-2022-2028-189

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Head-Up-Display For Motorcycle Helmet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Head-Up-Display For Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report 2022

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report 2022

Global Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report 2022

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications