Motorcycle Helmet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider's head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider's life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Helmet in global, including the following market information:
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Motorcycle Helmet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motorcycle Helmet market was valued at 22900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Face Helmet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motorcycle Helmet include Shoei, Bell Helmet, Shark, HJC, Arai, JDS, Studds, Schuberth and YOHE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motorcycle Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full Face Helmet
Open Face Helmet
Half Helmet
Off-Road Helmet
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline
Online
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Motorcycle Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Motorcycle Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Motorcycle Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Motorcycle Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shoei
Bell Helmet
Shark
HJC
Arai
JDS
Studds
Schuberth
YOHE
Nolan Group
YEMA
AGV
Airoh
Pengcheng Helmets
JIX helmets
PT. Tarakusuma Indah
OGK Kabuto
LAZER
Chin Tong Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
NZI
Suomy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorcycle Helmet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motorcycle Helmet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motorcycle Helmet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motorcycle Helmet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motorcycle Helmet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motorcycle Helmet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motorcycle Helmet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motorcycle Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorcycle Helmet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorcycle Helmet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Helmet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorcycle Helmet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Helmet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Size Markets, 2021 &
