Cell Viability Dye Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cell viability dyes distinguish live cells from dead cells based on cell membrane integrity?and are critical controls for proper flow cytometry analysis. Dead cells can skew data by causing cell aggregation, contributing to cellular autofluorescence or nonspecifically binding detection antibodies. This is especially problematic when measuring low-expression antigens or counting rare cell populations. It is therefore important to identify dead cell populations with a viability dye, and exclude them from your results by proper gating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Viability Dye in global, including the following market information:
Global Cell Viability Dye Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cell Viability Dye Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Cell Viability Dye companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cell Viability Dye market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DNA Binding Dye Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cell Viability Dye include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biostatus Limited, Biolegend, Biotium, BD Biosciences, Tonbo Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Miltenyi Biotec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cell Viability Dye manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cell Viability Dye Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Cell Viability Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DNA Binding Dye
Amine Reactive Dye
Enzyme Activated Dye
Global Cell Viability Dye Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Cell Viability Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biomedicine
Scientific Research
Others
Global Cell Viability Dye Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Cell Viability Dye Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cell Viability Dye revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cell Viability Dye revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cell Viability Dye sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Cell Viability Dye sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Biostatus Limited
Biolegend
Biotium
BD Biosciences
Tonbo Biosciences
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Miltenyi Biotec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cell Viability Dye Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cell Viability Dye Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cell Viability Dye Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cell Viability Dye Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cell Viability Dye Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cell Viability Dye Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cell Viability Dye Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cell Viability Dye Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cell Viability Dye Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cell Viability Dye Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cell Viability Dye Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Viability Dye Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cell Viability Dye Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Viability Dye Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cell Viability Dye Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Viability Dye Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cell Viability Dye Market Siz
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Cell Viability Assays Market Segment Research Report 2022
