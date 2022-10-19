Zippers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zippers in global, including the following market information:

Global Zippers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zippers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meter)

Global top five Zippers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zippers market was valued at 18300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Zipper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zippers include YKK, Weixing Group, Coats Industrial, SBS, YBS Zipper, RIRI, YCC, IDEAL Fastener and SALMI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zippers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zippers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon Zipper

Metal Zipper

Plastic Zipper

Others

Global Zippers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fashion

Sports

Others

Global Zippers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zippers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zippers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zippers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meter)

Key companies Zippers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YKK

Weixing Group

Coats Industrial

SBS

YBS Zipper

RIRI

YCC

IDEAL Fastener

SALMI

3F

CMZ ZIPPER

Sanli Zipper

HHH Zipper

YQQ

JKJ Zipper

MAX Zipper

THC Zipper

KCC Zipper

KAO SHING ZIPPER

HSD Zipper

TAT-Zipper

DIS

Hengxiang Zipper

ABC Zipper

Sancris

Hualing-Zipper

QCC

