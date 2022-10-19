Zippers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zippers in global, including the following market information:
Global Zippers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zippers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meter)
Global top five Zippers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zippers market was valued at 18300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Zipper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zippers include YKK, Weixing Group, Coats Industrial, SBS, YBS Zipper, RIRI, YCC, IDEAL Fastener and SALMI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zippers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zippers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon Zipper
Metal Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others
Global Zippers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fashion
Sports
Others
Global Zippers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zippers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zippers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zippers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meter)
Key companies Zippers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YKK
Weixing Group
Coats Industrial
SBS
YBS Zipper
RIRI
YCC
IDEAL Fastener
SALMI
3F
CMZ ZIPPER
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
YQQ
JKJ Zipper
MAX Zipper
THC Zipper
KCC Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
DIS
Hengxiang Zipper
ABC Zipper
Sancris
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zippers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zippers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zippers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zippers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zippers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zippers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zippers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zippers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zippers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zippers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zippers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zippers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zippers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zippers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zippers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zippers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zippers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nylon Zipper
4.1.3 Metal Zipper
4.1.4 Plastic Zipper
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Zippers Revenue & Forecasts
