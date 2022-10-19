Fishing Bait and Lures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishing Bait and Lures in global, including the following market information:
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Fishing Bait and Lures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fishing Bait and Lures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fishing Plugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fishing Bait and Lures include Rapala VMC Corporation, Shimano, Globeride(Daiwa), Pure Fishing, Inc, DUEL CO., Inc., Johshuya Co., Pokee Fishing, Cabela's Inc. (Bass Pro Shops) and Eagle Claw, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fishing Bait and Lures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fishing Plugs
Fishing Jigs
Spinnerbaits
Others
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fishing Bait and Lures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fishing Bait and Lures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fishing Bait and Lures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Fishing Bait and Lures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rapala VMC Corporation
Shimano
Globeride(Daiwa)
Pure Fishing, Inc
DUEL CO., Inc.
Johshuya Co.
Pokee Fishing
Cabela's Inc. (Bass Pro Shops)
Eagle Claw
Tiemco
Clam Outdoors
WeiHai LiangChen Product
Weihai Qingdong Fishing Tackle (Kingdom)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fishing Bait and Lures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fishing Bait and Lures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fishing Bait and Lures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fishing Bait and Lures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishing Bait and Lures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fishing Bait and Lures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Bait and Lures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fishing Bait and Lures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Bait and Lures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
