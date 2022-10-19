DNA Stain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
DNA dyes are used for laboratory purposes such as detection and quantification. Many DNA dyes also bind to RNA and could be more broadly described as nucleic acid stains. Common dyes includ ethidium bromide (EtBr) for agarose gel electrophoresis of DNA, and DAPI for staining the cell nucleus in fluorescent microscopy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Stain in global, including the following market information:
Global DNA Stain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DNA Stain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five DNA Stain companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA Stain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethidium Bromide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DNA Stain include Tocris Bioscience, Sartorius, Biotium, SMOBIO Technology, Bioland Scientific, Abcam, Hello Bio, Thermo Scientific and Eurofins Genomics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DNA Stain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Stain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global DNA Stain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethidium Bromide
SYBR Stain
Propidium Iodide
Hoechst Dye
Others
Global DNA Stain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global DNA Stain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biotechnological
Cytology
Others
Global DNA Stain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global DNA Stain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA Stain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA Stain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DNA Stain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies DNA Stain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tocris Bioscience
Sartorius
Biotium
SMOBIO Technology
Bioland Scientific
Abcam
Hello Bio
Thermo Scientific
Eurofins Genomics
Bio-Rad
PanReac AppliChem
Polysciences
Applichem
Peqlab
Abnova
Tonbo Biosciences
BioLegend
SouthernBiotech
Promega
Novus Biologicals
STEMCELL Technologies
RayBiotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA Stain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DNA Stain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DNA Stain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DNA Stain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DNA Stain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DNA Stain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA Stain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DNA Stain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DNA Stain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DNA Stain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DNA Stain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Stain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DNA Stain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Stain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA Stain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Stain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DNA Stain Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ethidium Bromide
4.1.3 SYBR Stain
4.1.4 Propidium Iodide
4.1.5 Hoechst Dye
4.1.
