Fishing Plug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishing Plug in global, including the following market information:

Global Fishing Plug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fishing Plug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Fishing Plug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fishing Plug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deep-diving Fishing Plug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fishing Plug include Rapala VMC Corporation, Shimano, Globeride(Daiwa), Pure Fishing, Inc, DUEL CO., Inc., Johshuya Co., Pokee Fishing, Cabela's Inc. (Bass Pro Shops) and Eagle Claw, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fishing Plug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fishing Plug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fishing Plug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deep-diving Fishing Plug

Shallow-diving Fishing Plug

Global Fishing Plug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fishing Plug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fishing Supply Stores

Sports Outlets

Online Retail

Others

Global Fishing Plug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fishing Plug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fishing Plug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fishing Plug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fishing Plug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Fishing Plug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rapala VMC Corporation

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Pure Fishing, Inc

DUEL CO., Inc.

Johshuya Co.

Pokee Fishing

Cabela's Inc. (Bass Pro Shops)

Eagle Claw

Tiemco

Clam Outdoors

WeiHai LiangChen Product

Weihai Qingdong Fishing Tackle (Kingdom)

HaiYuan Fishing Tackle

Berkley-Fishing

Wingsing Fishing Lures Factory

GuangWei Outdoor Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fishing Plug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fishing Plug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fishing Plug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fishing Plug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fishing Plug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fishing Plug Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fishing Plug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fishing Plug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fishing Plug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fishing Plug Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fishing Plug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishing Plug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fishing Plug Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Plug Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fishing Plug Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Plug Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fishing Plug Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Deep-diving Fishing Plug

4.1.3 Shallow-diving Fishing P

