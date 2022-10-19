Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Printing Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
ABS and ASA
Photopolymers
Polyamide/Nylon
PLA
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace and Defence
Consumer Goods
Medical
Maunfacturing
Others
By Company
3D Systems Corporation
Arkema
Envisiontec
Stratasys
Materialse
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
