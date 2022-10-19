21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultrawide 21:9 monitors have been gaining a lot of traction in recent years. They can give you an advantage in shooters like Battlefield 1 by allowing you to more easily spot enemies in your peripheral vision with a wider field of view.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in global, including the following market information:
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resolution 2560×1080 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors include Dell, Samsung, AOC, ASUS, LG, Sceptre, ViewSonic, Deco Gear and HP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resolution 2560×1080
Resolution 3440×1440
Resolution 3840×1600
Other
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dell
Samsung
AOC
ASUS
LG
Sceptre
ViewSonic
Deco Gear
HP
Acer
BenQ
Philips
Lenovo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 21:9 Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Compani
