Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Low Grade: Below 10 MJ/Kg

High Grade: Above 10 MJ/Kg

Segment by Application

Cement Plants

Lime Plants

Coal Fired Power Plants

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Other

By Company

Estre Ambiental

Biffa

Ecomondis

Countrystyle Recycling

Renewi

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Veolia

Carey Group

FCC Austria Abfall Service AG

EcoUrja Renewable Energy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF)

1.2 Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Low Grade: Below 10 MJ/Kg

1.2.3 High Grade: Above 10 MJ/Kg

1.3 Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cement Plants

1.3.3 Lime Plants

1.3.4 Coal Fired Power Plants

1.3.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Production Market S

