Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The medical balloon pressure pump can pressurize the balloon dilatation catheter during PTCA operation, so as to ensure that the balloon can be inflated or deflated accurately to achieve the purpose of dilating the blood vessel and indwelling the stent in the blood vessel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
20ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump include Genoss, COPPER, ORTUS MEDITECH, Allwell Medical Inc, Lepumedical, Pulin Medical Technology (Guangzhou), ANTMED, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Equipment and Jiangsu Changmei Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market, by Volume, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Volume, 2021 (%)
20ml
30ml
60ml
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Genoss
COPPER
ORTUS MEDITECH
Allwell Medical Inc
Lepumedical
Pulin Medical Technology (Guangzhou)
ANTMED
Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Equipment
Jiangsu Changmei Medical Equipment
Shanghai Innovex Medical Equipment
Jingzhou Yihai Technology
KINDLY Group
TUOREN
Hengyi (Beijing) Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Volume
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Balloon Dilation Pressure Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Balloon Dilation
