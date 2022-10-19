Pressure Extension Tube Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pressure extension tube is used for connection of pressure monitoring pipeline, infusion, blood transfusion steering, etc. It is divided into high-pressure extension tube and venous extension tube, mainly composed of conical joint and extension tube.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Extension Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Pressure Extension Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure Extension Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Extension Tube include B.Braun, Goodman, Merit, WEGO, Jiangsu Iris Medical Technology, KINDLY Group, Anjun Medical Technology (Suzhou), Coronado Med and Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure Extension Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 cm

50 cm-100 cm

Above 100cm

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Extension Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Extension Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Extension Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Pressure Extension Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B.Braun

Goodman

Merit

WEGO

Jiangsu Iris Medical Technology

KINDLY Group

Anjun Medical Technology (Suzhou)

Coronado Med

Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology

Shenzhen Security Medical Products

Wuhan HIS Med-Science

SOLMAX

Hengyi (Beijing) Medical Technology

Shenzhen Tianke Medical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure Extension Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure Extension Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure Extension Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure Extension Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure Extension Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure Extension Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure Extension Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Extension Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Extension Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Extension Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure Extension Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Extension Tube Companies

4 Sights by Product

