Pressure Extension Tube Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure extension tube is used for connection of pressure monitoring pipeline, infusion, blood transfusion steering, etc. It is divided into high-pressure extension tube and venous extension tube, mainly composed of conical joint and extension tube.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Extension Tube in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Pressure Extension Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Extension Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 50 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Extension Tube include B.Braun, Goodman, Merit, WEGO, Jiangsu Iris Medical Technology, KINDLY Group, Anjun Medical Technology (Suzhou), Coronado Med and Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Extension Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 50 cm
50 cm-100 cm
Above 100cm
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Extension Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Extension Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Extension Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Pressure Extension Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B.Braun
Goodman
Merit
WEGO
Jiangsu Iris Medical Technology
KINDLY Group
Anjun Medical Technology (Suzhou)
Coronado Med
Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology
Shenzhen Security Medical Products
Wuhan HIS Med-Science
SOLMAX
Hengyi (Beijing) Medical Technology
Shenzhen Tianke Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Extension Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Extension Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Extension Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Extension Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Extension Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Extension Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Extension Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Extension Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Extension Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Extension Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Extension Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Extension Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure Extension Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Extension Tube Companies
4 Sights by Product
