HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HDMI 2.1 is the latest standard of HDMI specification ? the world?s most popular video/audio interface. The latest standard of HDMI offers a whole host of exciting features and benefits that will improve gaming, exponentially.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HDMI 2.1 Monitor in global, including the following market information:
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HDMI 2.1 Monitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global HDMI 2.1 Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refresh Rate 144Hz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HDMI 2.1 Monitor include ASUS, LG, Gigabyte Technology, Samsung, AOC, MSI, Philips, Acer and BenQ and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HDMI 2.1 Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refresh Rate 144Hz
Refresh Rate 165Hz
Refresh Rate 240Hz
Other
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HDMI 2.1 Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HDMI 2.1 Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HDMI 2.1 Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HDMI 2.1 Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ASUS
LG
Gigabyte Technology
Samsung
AOC
MSI
Philips
Acer
BenQ
ViewSonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HDMI 2.1 Monitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HDMI 2.1 Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HDMI 2.1 Monitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDMI 2.1 Monitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HDMI 2.1 Monitor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDMI 2.1 Monitor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global HDMI 2.1 Monitor Market Research Report 2022
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications