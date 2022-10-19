High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As an auxiliary equipment in the radiology diagnosis and treatment system, the high-pressure injector is gradually applied in clinical with the development of X-ray, rapid film changer, image intensifier and artificial contrast agent. The basic function of the high-pressure syringe is to inject a sufficient amount of high-concentration X-ray contrast agent into the examination site quickly and accurately through percutaneous puncture into the blood vessel or through the original orifice of the human body within a certain period of time, which can diagnose the lesion. Angiography and treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Angiography Syringe in global, including the following market information:

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Pressure Angiography Syringe companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Pressure Angiography Syringe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Pressure Angiography Syringe include MASTECH, Bayer, Guerbet, Medtron AG, Siemens Healthineers, ANTMED, Hawkmed, Shengwen Pukang Medical Equipment and Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Pressure Angiography Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 ml

100 ml-200 ml

Above 200 ml

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Pressure Angiography Syringe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Pressure Angiography Syringe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Pressure Angiography Syringe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Pressure Angiography Syringe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MASTECH

Bayer

Guerbet

Medtron AG

Siemens Healthineers

ANTMED

Hawkmed

Shengwen Pukang Medical Equipment

Jiangxi Baoeran Biomedical Technology

Shenzhen Security Medical Products

Seacrown

Jiangxi Hongda Medical Equipment

Unionmed

Changchun Medical Polymer

Jiangsu Kangle Medical Equipment

Shenzhen Shunmei Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Pressure Angiography Syringe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Pressure Angiography Syringe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Pressure Angiography Syringe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Pressure Angiography Syringe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Angiography Syringe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

