Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Gypsum and Drywall market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum and Drywall market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Commercial

By Company

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Gips Kg

Etex

Lafargeholcim

Beijing New Buildings Material

USG Corporation

Tecni-Gypsum

Gyplac SA

National Gyppsum (NGC)

American Gypsum

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gypsum and Drywall Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wallboard

1.2.3 Ceiling Board

1.2.4 Pre-decorated Board

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production

2.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Gypsum and Drywall by Region

