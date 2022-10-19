Recycled Rubber Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Rubber Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Recycled Rubber Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recycled Rubber Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-interlock Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recycled Rubber Flooring include Tarkett Group, Mannington Commercial, Roppe Corporation, Rubber-Cal, North West Rubber, Advance Flooring Systems Ltd, Burke flooring, Ecore Gym and US Rubber Recycling Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recycled Rubber Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-interlock Flooring

Interlock Flooring

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recycled Rubber Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recycled Rubber Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recycled Rubber Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Recycled Rubber Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tarkett Group

Mannington Commercial

Roppe Corporation

Rubber-Cal

North West Rubber

Advance Flooring Systems Ltd

Burke flooring

Ecore Gym

US Rubber Recycling Inc.

Ultimate RB

Dinoflex Recycled Rubber Reimagined

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycled Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recycled Rubber Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Rubber Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Rubber Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Rubber Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Rubber Flooring Companies

4

