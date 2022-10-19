Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The application of pulsed electric field ablation technology is based on the electroporation effect of pulsed electric field. Electroporation is divided into reversible electroporation and irreversible electroporation. Reversible electroporation refers to the temporary hydrophobicity or hydrophilicity of the cell membrane under a certain electric field strength. After the electric field disappeared, the cells returned to their natural state. Irreversible electroporation refers to a stronger electric field that causes the cell membrane to permanently permeate and cause cell death.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reversible Electroporation Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech, Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Technology, APT Medical, DINOVA, Shanghai Xuanyu Medical Instrument and Remedicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reversible Electroporation Technology
Irreversible Electroporation
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson
Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech
Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Technology
APT Medical
DINOVA
Shanghai Xuanyu Medical Instrument
Remedicine
Intelligent Health
Sainuewei Medical Technology (Beijing)
Suzhou Aikemai Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulsed Electric Field Ablation System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
