Pool Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pool Furniture in global, including the following market information:

Global Pool Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pool Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pool Furniture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pool Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pool Furniture include Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON, Gloster, The Keter Group, Keysheen, Royal Botania and Trex?Polyx Wood?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pool Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pool Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seat

Table

Umbrella

Others

Global Pool Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Pool Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pool Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pool Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pool Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pool Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International

DEDON

Gloster

The Keter Group

Keysheen

Royal Botania

Trex?Polyx Wood?

HIGOLD

Artie

KETTAL

Rattan

Tuuci

Lloyd Flanders

Linya Group

Suncoast

VONDOM

Trib?

RODA

METALCO

Varaschin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pool Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pool Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pool Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pool Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pool Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pool Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pool Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pool Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pool Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pool Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pool Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pool Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pool Furniture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Furniture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pool Furniture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Furniture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pool Furniture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Seat

4.1.3 Table



