Pool Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pool Furniture in global, including the following market information:
Global Pool Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pool Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pool Furniture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pool Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pool Furniture include Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON, Gloster, The Keter Group, Keysheen, Royal Botania and Trex?Polyx Wood?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pool Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pool Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Seat
Table
Umbrella
Others
Global Pool Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Pool Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pool Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pool Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pool Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pool Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pool Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yotrio Corporation
Brown Jordan
Agio International
DEDON
Gloster
The Keter Group
Keysheen
Royal Botania
Trex?Polyx Wood?
HIGOLD
Artie
KETTAL
Rattan
Tuuci
Lloyd Flanders
Linya Group
Suncoast
VONDOM
Trib?
RODA
METALCO
Varaschin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pool Furniture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pool Furniture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pool Furniture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pool Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pool Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pool Furniture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pool Furniture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pool Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pool Furniture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pool Furniture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pool Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pool Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pool Furniture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Furniture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pool Furniture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Furniture Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pool Furniture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Seat
4.1.3 Table
