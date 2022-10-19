Dura (Spinal) Patch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dura (spinal) patch refers to a sheet-like material product used for temporary or permanent repair of dura and/or dura defects. The materials cover non-absorbable synthetic materials such as PTFE/polyurethane, absorbable synthetic materials such as polylactic acid/polycaprolactone, animal-derived materials, allogeneic materials, composite materials, etc. Repair of dural or meningeal defects caused by , spinal cord injury, tumors and other craniocerebral diseases, to prevent serious complications such as cerebrospinal fluid leakage, intracranial infection, encephalocele, brain adhesions and scars, to restore its integrity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dura (Spinal) Patch in global, including the following market information:
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pieces)
Global top five Dura (Spinal) Patch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dura (Spinal) Patch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biotype Dura (Spinal) Membrane Patch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dura (Spinal) Patch include Medtronic, Gore, Cook Biotech, B.BRAUN, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Biosis Healing, Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech and Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dura (Spinal) Patch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biotype Dura (Spinal) Membrane Patch
Type B Dural (Spinal) Patch
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dura (Spinal) Patch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dura (Spinal) Patch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dura (Spinal) Patch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pieces)
Key companies Dura (Spinal) Patch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Gore
Cook Biotech
B.BRAUN
Integra LifeSciences
Johnson & Johnson
Biosis Healing
Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech
Guangzhou Maipu Regenerative Medicine Technology
Bairen Medical
Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Equipment
Beijing Bangsai Technology
Guanhao Biotech
Shanghai Xinjit Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dura (Spinal) Patch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dura (Spinal) Patch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dura (Spinal) Patch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dura (Spinal) Patch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dura (Spinal) Patch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dura (Spinal) Patch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dura (Spinal) Patch Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dura (Spinal)
