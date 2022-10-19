Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gelatin Sponge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device include Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, BioSpace, Hologic, Inc., Cook Medical, Ferring B.V., Smith+Nephew, CooperSurgical, Inc. and Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gelatin Sponge

Polyvinyl Alcohol ( PVA ) Particles

Trisacryl Gelatin Microspheres ( TAGM )

Polymethyl Methacrylate ( PMMA ) Microspheres

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

BioSpace

Hologic, Inc.

Cook Medical

Ferring B.V.

Smith+Nephew

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania

Ethicon US, LLC

Olympus America

Stryker

Astellas Pharma

Nippon Kayaku

Pfizer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Players in Global Market

