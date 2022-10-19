Premium Tennis Racquets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Tennis Racquets in global, including the following market information:
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Premium Tennis Racquets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premium Tennis Racquets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premium Tennis Racquets include Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl and Slazenger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premium Tennis Racquets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wilson
Babolat
Prince
Head
YONEX
Tecnifibre
Dunlop
Volkl
Slazenger
TELOON
ProKennex
PowerAngle
Gamma
PACIFIC
Qiangli
Solinco
One Strings
Bonny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premium Tennis Racquets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premium Tennis Racquets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premium Tennis Racquets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Premium Tennis Racquets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Tennis Racquets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies
4 Sights by Product
