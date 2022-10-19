Premium Tennis Racquets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Tennis Racquets in global, including the following market information:

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Premium Tennis Racquets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Premium Tennis Racquets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Premium Tennis Racquets include Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl and Slazenger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Premium Tennis Racquets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Premium Tennis Racquets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Premium Tennis Racquets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Premium Tennis Racquets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Premium Tennis Racquets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Premium Tennis Racquets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Premium Tennis Racquets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Tennis Racquets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Tennis Racquets Companies

4 Sights by Product

