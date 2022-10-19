Global Geo-Textile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Geo-Textile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geo-Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nonwoven Geo-Textile
Woven Geo-Textile
Knitted Geo-Textile
Others
Segment by Application
Road Construction and Pavement Repair
Erosion
Drainage
Railway Work
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Gse Environmental
Low & Bonar
TenCate Geosynthetics
Fibertex Nonwovens
Thrace
Huesker
Maccaferri
Strata Systems
Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt)
Agru America
Asahi Kasei Advance
Mada Nonwovens
Kaytech
Mattex Geosynthetics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Geo-Textile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nonwoven Geo-Textile
1.2.3 Woven Geo-Textile
1.2.4 Knitted Geo-Textile
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair
1.3.3 Erosion
1.3.4 Drainage
1.3.5 Railway Work
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Geo-Textile Production
2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Geo-Textile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Geo-Textile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Geo-Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Geo-Textile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Geo-Textile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Geo-Textile by Region (202
