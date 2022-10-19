Global Geo-Textile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Geo-Textile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geo-Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nonwoven Geo-Textile

Woven Geo-Textile

Knitted Geo-Textile

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

By Company

Gse Environmental

Low & Bonar

TenCate Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens

Thrace

Huesker

Maccaferri

Strata Systems

Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt)

Agru America

Asahi Kasei Advance

Mada Nonwovens

Kaytech

Mattex Geosynthetics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Geo-Textile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nonwoven Geo-Textile

1.2.3 Woven Geo-Textile

1.2.4 Knitted Geo-Textile

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair

1.3.3 Erosion

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Railway Work

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Geo-Textile Production

2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Geo-Textile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Geo-Textile Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Geo-Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Geo-Textile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Geo-Textile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Geo-Textile by Region (202

