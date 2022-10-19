Immunity Boosting Drinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Immunity-boosting drink with herbs, prebiotics, vitamins
This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunity Boosting Drinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Immunity Boosting Drinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Immunity Boosting Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chinese Herbal Medicine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Immunity Boosting Drinks include Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Auric, Big Red, Arizona and National Beverage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Immunity Boosting Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chinese Herbal Medicine
Prebiotic
Vitamin
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Others
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Immunity Boosting Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Immunity Boosting Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Immunity Boosting Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Immunity Boosting Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coca Cola Company
PepsiCo
Red Bull
Monster
Rockstar
Auric
Big Red
Arizona
National Beverage
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials Marketing
Vital Pharmaceuticals
Pedialyte (Abbott Laboratories)
PURE Sports Nutrition
SOS Hydration
Danone
Drinkwel
Nongfu Spring
Tiandi No.1beverage
Jianlibao Commerce
Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry
Jdb Drinks
Eastroc Beverage
Yuanqi Forest
Wahaha Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immunity Boosting Drinks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Immunity Boosting Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunity Boosting Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunity Boosting Drinks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunity Boosting Drinks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunity Boosting Drinks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunity Boosting Drinks Companies
4 S
