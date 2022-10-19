Wrist Splint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wrist Splint in global, including the following market information:

Global Wrist Splint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wrist Splint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wrist Splint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wrist Splint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Volar Splint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wrist Splint include 3-Point Products, Arden Medikal, SAFTE Italia, Teyder, Dr. Med, Ofa Bamberg, Fillauer, Nea International and Darco International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wrist Splint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wrist Splint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wrist Splint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Volar Splint

Thumb Spica Splint

Sugar Tong Splint

Others

Global Wrist Splint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wrist Splint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinic

Others

Global Wrist Splint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wrist Splint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wrist Splint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wrist Splint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wrist Splint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wrist Splint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3-Point Products

Arden Medikal

SAFTE Italia

Teyder

Dr. Med

Ofa Bamberg

Fillauer

Nea International

Darco International

Chrisofix

Oscar Boscarol

RCAI Restorative Care of America

PROTUNIX

United Surgical

Ossur

Reh4Mat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wrist Splint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wrist Splint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wrist Splint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wrist Splint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wrist Splint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wrist Splint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wrist Splint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wrist Splint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wrist Splint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wrist Splint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wrist Splint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wrist Splint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wrist Splint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrist Splint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wrist Splint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrist Splint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wrist Splint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Volar Splint

4.1.3 Thumb Spica Splint

4.1.4 Su

