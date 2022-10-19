Anti-Reflux Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Reflux Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-Reflux Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Reflux Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Invasive Anti-Reflux Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Reflux Device include Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co KG., Medtronic Plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, EndoGastric Solutions, Medigus Ltd., Diversatek Inc. and Ethicon ( Torax Medical ). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Reflux Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Invasive Anti-Reflux Device

Non-invasive Anti-Reflux Device

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Reflux Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Reflux Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Reflux Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-Reflux Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG.

Medtronic Plc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

EndoGastric Solutions

Medigus Ltd.

Diversatek Inc.

Ethicon ( Torax Medical )

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Reflux Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Reflux Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Reflux Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Reflux Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Reflux Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Reflux Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Reflux Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Reflux Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Reflux Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Reflux Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Reflux Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Reflux Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Reflux Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Reflux Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Reflux Device Market Siz

Global and United States Anti-collision Sensor Device Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028